Ray J Is Sick Of Ya’ll Bringing Up His Freaky Past With Kim K

Ray J said he wants y’all to leave his nasty past just where it is…IN THE PAST! He’s probably feeling like that since his wife has filed for divorce and he seems to really want to save his family. I can only imagine how his wife feels living in the shadows of everyones memories of him and Kim Kardashian.

“I think we’re all in a new space and so, you know, (I) just always think about my kids and think about my wife and think about my family first,” he told Us Weekly. “So, you know, I don’t take offense to any of that because the world will be the world, but it’s definitely super, super, super old.

“I’m definitely exhausted from that life and that world and those subjects. But for me, you know, we always just, we’re looking forward.”

His comments come after Zachary Levi made a joke about his sex tape with Kim while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards last year.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ is here,” Zachary said in his opening monologue. “Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

