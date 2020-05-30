Billie Ellish Tells All Live Matters Supporters to STFU

Protest have been shutting down cities country wide, as people are stepping up to speak out about police brutality. Much of these protest have turned into looting, and rioting and tearing up their own cities. As being silent has landed us no justice nor answer, as to why it is okay for a cop, white, to kill an unarmed black man and walk free.

This is the reason the Colin Kaepernick kneeled, and the reason why the #blacklivesmatter movement is Angry, upset and looking for answers from the White Man, as to the nest steps in seeking justice.

Billie Ellish an artist who has a huge platform, decided to speak out and do it in her own way, showing support for #BLM.

She then posed the questions, “If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t… white f–king privilege.”

Well can you answer her question?