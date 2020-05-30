Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther with the backing of Governor DeWine announced a city-wide curfew from 10p.m.to 6 a.m. beginning tonight.
“We respect, value and welcome the right to protest. This curfew is not intended to stifle peaceful protest but to protect our people.”
https://twitter.com/MayorGinther/status/1266840252846616576
https://twitter.com/OHFCSO/status/1266841178034470913
Columbus Citywide Curfew Begins Tonight At 10pm was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: