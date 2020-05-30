Chrissy Teigen to Bail Out Protestors

We love to see it!

The wife of John Legend, Chrisy Teigen, is stepping up and helping out protestors all around the United States.

Protestors have been out raising their voice for peace, and seeking justice in the murder of George Lloyd an unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis Police.

Cities hace erupted all over the states, many protests have started off as peaceful, and ended up with tear gas, paintball guns, and arrest from officers, who claim some protestors were disorderly. Some Mayors have the national guard, and soldiers helping to protect federal buildings.

Chrissy Teigen is offering $100,000 to help bailout protestor all around the country!!

RESPECT to her and #BlackLivesMatter