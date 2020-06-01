Birdman Pays June Rent for New Orleanians

In the midst of the turmoil grappling across America; the loss of wages is still a very real thing due to COVID19. Birdman and his brother are stepping up to the plate to ensure that New Orleanians are not homeless but helping them cover their housing payments. Admirable in such terrible times. Read more below.

Rap mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams is continuing to give back to the community in his native New Orleans, Louisiana by helping to cover rent payments for June for financially-strapped tenants.

The Cash Money Records boss is working with his brother and label co-founder Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams to support the Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO) non-profit, pledging more than $225,000 to aid hundreds of residents facing tough times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

