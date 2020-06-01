I’m so proud of how hip hop artists across the country have been stepping up to give back to their communities in the midst of COVID19. Add Flo Rida’s name to the list of artists using his platform to make sure that his community has the essential testing needed to gauge the number of cases in his city.

via. AHH

Flo Rida is teaming up with his personal doctor to launch a mobile Covid-19 testing center in his native Sunshine State.

The rapper, alongside his medic and business partner, Dr. George Tabi have launched a new $1.5 million healthcare enterprise called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center – which will aim to test up to 1,500 patients per day.

Asktabs’ 14-strong staff had its first round of tests last week for workers at food firm MetroWrapz in Miami, Florida last week when 30 employees were tested.

Testing at the mobile site is available for anyone, but is mainly providing testing for businesses employees so they can return to work.

Read More: https://allhiphop.com/news/flo-rida-launches-mobile-covid-19-testing-center-taw7epstAkasOm9U5IeqQw

Flo Rida Sets Up Mobile Covid Testing For His City was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Power 107.5: