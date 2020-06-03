Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program Which Helps Free Black Mothers

While the people continue to fight in the name of social justice we can not ignore that COVID-19 is still a real thing. Drake has just provided many families some serious support.
As spotted on Complex the Canadian MC has just given some hope to the hopeless during the pandemic via a very generous donation. According to the report he has given $100,000 dollars to the National Bail Out; a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration.
On Monday, June 1 fellow Torontonian Mustafa The Poet tagged Champagne Papi and The Weeknd on an Instagram Story post urging both talents to donate. “My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” he wrote. “Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families” he wrote. Drizzy apparently heard him loud and clear by replying “say less brother”. He promptly donated $100,000 to the cause.
The Weeknd doubled down as well with a matching donation to National Bail Out, an additional $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter organization and $200,000 to Colin Kaepernicks’s Know Your Rights Camp.
keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)
In May National Bail Out had confirmed they had reunited 69 mothers with their families.
