Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Increase Charges against Derek Chauvin to Second-Degree, the Other 3 Officers will be Charged

Then Minnesota Attorney General has made a significant announcement today regarding the murder of George Floyd.

Officer Derek Chauvin was the one officer charged in the murder of Floyd, charges were third -degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Chauvin was the officer who had his knee pressed in the neck of Floyd that caused his death.

From the desk of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar all FOUR officers involved in this murder will be charged.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has increased the charges against Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin  with second-degree murder, and charging the other three officers involved in the incident.

Now Justice needs to be served and they need to be convicted

