Radio Host Fired After Racist Comments

“If you look like a thug and if you act like a thug, and you’ve got three on one beating up a white woman with a two-by-four, by God, you’re a thug.”

There were two hosts in Rochester, New York who have been fired after making racist comments during their program on Tuesday.

President of New York Upstate Market, Robert Morgan, of iHeartMedia, told the Democrat & Chronicle he fired Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck on Wednesday morning.

“We made the decision to terminate Kimberly and Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning,” Morgan said. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it.”

YOU have to choose your words wisely, especially during these sensitive times.

Courtesy of LoveBScott.com