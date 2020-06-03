CLOSE
Bhad Bhabie is Going to Rehab for Childhood Trauma, and Prescription Pill Abuse

The young teen who showed her true roots on Dr. Phil, discussing how she was a teen having sex with young men for money and more. Took that little bit of fame, gained some fans and made a career out of it.

Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie has been a rapper ever since, going on tours and collecting that bag. If you follow the young woman on social media, you can clearly still see the Trauma that is inside of her.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie

who’s just 17 years old, recently checked herself into a facility at an undisclosed location, and has been held up a few weeks now. We’re told she’s receiving treatment for a combination of things … childhood trauma, but also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills.

Lets hope she gets the help she needs and comes out a better person for the young girls that look up to her and for her career.

