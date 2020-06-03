“There’s Got To Be A Fundamental Change In Policing Paradigm” Says Attorney Charles Adams [AUDIO]

This morning Attorney and former police officer Charles Adams joined us on The Morning Hustle to give us some insight on everything going on from a legal and law enforcement perspective. We discuss the recent arrest warrant’s issued for the officers who were charged in tasing two college students, because certain people within law enforcement were upset by the swift firing of the officers.

Related:Atlanta Officers Involved In AUC Students Tasing Have All Been Charged

One thing is apparent is that there is a wide spread issue within law enforcement and their tactics with civilians. Charles Adams shares what he things needs to be changed within the departments. People are demanding that all the officers involved be arrested, and Adams tells us that deescalation tactics among officers isn’t even something taught, “There’s got to be a fundamental change in policing paradigm.”

The call for justice of George Floyd has been heard worldwide, with all 50 states hosting a protest of some kind, with 60,000 attending the demonstration in Floyd’s home city of Houston. Protest still continue 8 days after the murder of George Floyd, and according to CNN, a decision has been made on additional charges for officers in George Floyd case.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“One of the officials said state Attorney General Keith Ellison will be making a significant announcement in the case early this afternoon. The officials would not reveal what the decision was. The announcement comes more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens.”

SEE ALSO: Trina Trashed By Twitter: “Keep These Animals Off The Street”

SEE ALSO: Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The Right Thing’ With Murders Of George Floyd & Eric Garner

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

“There’s Got To Be A Fundamental Change In Policing Paradigm” Says Attorney Charles Adams [AUDIO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com