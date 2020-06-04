Karrueche Tran’s Little Cousin Badly Beaten Up At Protest And Arrested

Celebrity Karrueche Tran has gotten some unfortunate news about her little cousin Brandon Gray being brutally beaten up at a California protest.
Tran shares the video on her Instagram where it appears her little cousin Brandon was riding on the passenger side when a group of white men attacked him. Rather than justice being served Karrueche’s cousin has been arrested leaving the family furious.
UPDATE He’s out, but justice is far from served 😢💔. Thank you to everyone who quickly jumped in to help me. I’m trying to find out if the White guy has been arrested and if the people who helped my cousin have also been freed. ORIGINAL POST: As my little cousin Brandon Gray (passenger side) was leaving a protest he was clearly attacked by a White man while they were driving away. OAKDALE, CA Police Department has ARRESTED MY COUSIN. My family is currently trying to get him out, police won’t tell my family why he’s been arrested. Angry, Disgusted & Distraught. 📹 captured by @yazmyne.ac thank you
Brandon’s family is currently still trying to get him out of custody and are supposedly having a hard time finding out why he was arrested.
More news to come as the story develops.
