Kanye West Donates $2 Million to Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor Families, to Pay Floyd’s Daughter’s College Tuition

Kanye West donated $2 million on Thursday to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, as well as set up a college fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna.

TMZ reports West made a separate donation to help cover the legal costs for Arbery and Taylor’s families as well. He established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd. West’s donation comes following several other notable artists including The Weeknd, Drake, and other entertainers donating large sums of money towards non-profit organizations and other groups that can help the families of the victims.

Drake’s donation, in particular, went towards the National Bail Out fund, a group that is helping bail out black mothers and caregivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His donation came following a friendly back-and-forth between him and fellow Torontonian Mustafa the Poet,

Jay-Z has been another important figure who is also on the front lines in terms of aiding the families of victims and helping push for social change. On Thursday, Hov extended a helping hand to the Arbery family by lending his private jet to one of their attorneys so they could make the first court hearing.

If you’re interested in ways you can help donate or aid the fight for black lives in some way, check out the link here.

