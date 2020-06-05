Guess who’s back?! The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium got the official ok by the state to reopen next week, of course with some safety guidelines. The zoo made this post to their social media, check it out below:

The caption reads, “The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is excited to announce that we now have the approval from the State of Ohio to reopen next week. We look forward to welcoming our Columbus Zoo Members beginning on June 12, 13, and 14, and all guests starting on June 15! The Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and all Zoo visits (including for Members) will require a dated, timed ticket to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately. We invite you to review the other modifications and new procedures that we have put in place for a safe and responsible reopening: ColumbusZoo.org/reopening-plan.

For more on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reopening plan, click here.

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is Back with New Safety Guidelines.. was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

