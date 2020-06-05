The Ultimate Gift Guide To Celebrate Pride Month

Just because Pride month festivities have been canceled doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show your spirit. Whether you’re looking to add some Pride-inspired decor around your home or looking to step up your wardrobe with some rainbow flair, there are a ton of gifts to choose from.

As always, we’re giving you all the tea on the best brands to shop from and today is no different. Whip out your credit cards and get ready to shop our Pride Month Gift Guide. Even better, you’ll be able to show your spirit and give back to the cause.

Happy Pride Month to the LGBTQ+ community. We love you, and we celebrate you! Now it’s time to shop til you drop.

1.OLIVELA

Want to give the gift home decor? Olivela is coming in major clutch. The online luxury boutique has everything from “GAY BFF” inscribed pillows to Pride flag canister to represent in style. And if you can’t resist stylish trinkets, there is an array of rainbow rings, necklaces and more to choose from.

2. MORPHE COSMETICS

Shopping for a makeup lover? Morphe has launched the limited-edition Free to Be collection, including an eyeshadow palette, a brush, lip gloss, and setting mist. Best of all, 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to GLSEN.

3. BLISS

In need of makeup wipes? Well, prepare to enjoy your makeup must-have with a Pride twist. Bliss’s Makeup Melt Wipes can be yours for only $7.

4. LEVI’S

Care for some denim? Levi’s just launched its new collection of Pride-themed graphic tees, trucker jackets, tanks, shorts and more. And with 100 percent of the proceeds from the collection donated to OutRight Action International, you’ll score your favorite essentials and give back to a great cause.

5. CONVERSE

Converse has long been a supporter of the Pride movement and this year is no exception. The brand has launched their own Pride collection which includes shirts, sneakers, tanks, and hats for kids and adults. And with styles starting at $28, you can support the cause and score some stylish finds.

7. GAYPIN

Love to bedazzle your lapels with stunning pins? The good folks over at GAYPIN has various Pride-inspired pins to choose from. And with each pin hitting the shelves at $12, this is a budget-friendly way to make a statement.

8. ZENNI OPTICAL

Looking for a new set of frames? Consider Zenni Optical your one-stop shop for eyewear. With Pride-inspired frames starting at $15.95, you can score cool specs without the prescription price tag.

9. HARRY’S

Never miss out on a good shave with Harry’s Pride set. This gift gives you the option to engrave each tool for your special someone and comes in a stylish box designed by Jose Roda. Plus, 100% of the profits are donated to The Trevor Project.

