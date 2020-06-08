OHIO: Casinos and Amusement Parks to Reopen on June 19!

For those who had been waiting to see what happens next with places from the Jack Casino in Downtown Cleveland to Cedar Point in Sandusky can finally rest easy.

There is now a date for those two places, and many others, to start open back up for business and recreation.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

During a coronavirus briefing Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and waterparks will be able to reopen in two weeks, on June 19, under specific guidelines issued by the state.

There might even be some hope for concert fans:

Outdoor theaters will also be able to reopen once they submit a reopening plan to the state, DeWine said.

The PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin that has been slated for July 13 through 19 can even take place with guidelines and mandates in place, according to the Ohio governor.

This comes shortly after the Buckeye state had announced a June 10 reopening for places such as “movie theaters, zoos, playgrounds, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities and museums.”

Lt. Gov. Husted mentioned that Ohio is still working on addressing how to make the parts that are not open safe, particularly sports.

