Columbus City-Wide Curfew Lifted

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that after several days of being enforced, the city-wide curfew will be lifted.

The city-wide curfew was put in place Saturday May 30th after protest were derailed by looting in the downtown area. Since the curfew peaceful protest have continued ensuring a more safe environment for citizens. Mayor Ginther made a statement encouraging the continuation of peaceful protest, “I am pleased that in recent days there has been better communication and greater collaboration between police and protestors, demonstrations have been peaceful, and there have not been any significant acts of violence, vandalism or use of force by police. I applaud all those who are raising their voices in protest and encourage all to continue to do so peacefully.”

