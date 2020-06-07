Justin Bieber Makes his Stance Clear with Black Lives Matter

The Biebster will always have a fan in me especially after being one of the few white artist to own up and say where he gets his influence from.

BLACK CULTURE

For too long now black people have been discredited, and have had much take away from them, whether its music, hairstyles, fashion, and lets not get on to discussing their FREEDOM.

With many celebrities making themselves look stupid, calling black people animals, and then apologizing for it, Justin immediately mad this approach to these sensitive times clear.

Its just that simple! Crazy how some top influencers and people can’t take the time to sympathize with what the back culture is feeling and going through.

Thanks Biebs for rocking with us.