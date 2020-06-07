Tika Sumpter Speaks on Interracial Couples with a White Partner

Tina Sumpter, you can catch her on the show Mixed-ish starring as a black mother of interracial kids in and interracial marriage.

Well not only does she play that character, she also lives the life of a balk woman married to a white man with a mixed child. So you have to wonder during times like these how do you handle conversation about what happening in the real world, with Civil Protest against police injustice against black people.

Sumpter tweets some words of advice to the interracial couples.

“If they get offended when you talk about racists (comma), you have a bigger problem on your hands.” My fingers are to fast. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) June 5, 2020

Tika is engaged to actor and ‘The Haves and The Have Nots’ co-star Nicholas James. They have a daughter, Ella.

Courtesy of LoveBScott