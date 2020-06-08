Kodak Black May Be On The Way Home 2021

Kodak Black has been very vocal about how he’s being treated behind bars. As well as very helpful in the community, he came up in. So I personally think it’s great that he may be able to come home early! It’s looking like if he finishes enough classes he may be home home as early as 2021!

via. XXL

Kodak has to serve 500 hours of a drug treatment program before he becomes eligible to spend the last year of his sentence on supervised release. However, for this to happen, Kodak would have to be transferred to another facility, as the one he is currently housed at, Big Sandy in Kentucky, does not have the program.

Kodak recently made a step in the right direction for this to take place. On Friday (June 5), Cohen confirmed that his client had multiple weapons charges dropped by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“We both felt we had positive things on each side of the case, but we didn’t even discuss that,” Cohen explained. “More just discussed in terms of fairness and what we thought was fair because he [Kodak] was charged federally with these same…well, it wasn’t the same weapons because it wasn’t a weapons charge in federal court, but it was the same nucleus of facts. Meaning, in federal court, he was charged with filling out a false form to obtain firearms and in the state case he was charged with the firearms. Because he wasn’t a convicted felon, so they couldn’t charge him federally for a convicted felon.”

