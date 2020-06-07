Actor Michael B. Jordan gave a powerful call to action during Saturday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in Los Angeles, telling Hollywood insiders they “need to go on notice.”

“We are in the heart of Hollywood right now, one of the world’s most powerful industries and I am an active member of that. And they need to go on notice,” he said. “Anybody that deals with me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you’re not with me, if you don’t stand with me and people that look like me, you don’t need to be with me. I use my power to demand diversity but it’s time that studios and agencies … do so.”

FULL SPEECH HERE

Michael B. Jordan Gives Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter March [VIDEO] was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Power 107.5: