Kings Island Will Open Up In July

If you were wondering when Kings Island was going to open back up? It looks like they will open up in July.

Via Fox19

Kings Island will open first to those with season passes on Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 11. There will be limited capacity and hours. Everyone, including season pass holders and those with tickets, will be admitted starting Sunday, July 12. Cedar Point season pass holders can enter the park Thursday, July 9 with daily ticket holders allowed to enter Sunday, July 12. Both parks will have coronavirus precautions and restrictions such as online reservations, completion of a “pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission” and touchless temperature checks. All visitors and employees must wear masks and observe social distancing.