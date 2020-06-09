Oh No! Beloved Brand Rue 107 Closing Its Doors For Good?

Fashionistas who have come to love the Rue 107 New York and Rue 21 brands for ready to

wear contemporary styles or swimwear as we enter the summer season have received

saddening news. The nine-year-old brand, which has retail locations around the country, has

made the difficult decision to “take a break,” and close up shop in light of recent economic

difficulties.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 3), Rue107 New York announced that they’re taking a

break due to COVID-19.

“We’re taking a break babes! The truth is, Covid-19 hit us harder than we ever anticipated and we simply weren’t equipped to handle the changes that occurred. We are so moved by your support and kind messages during these difficult times. Thank you. We might be back, we might not, but we wanted to give you guys an update on what’s transpiring on our end,” the Instagram caption reads.

The post goes on to explain that all pending orders will be processed as usual and that

customers can still purchase available stock online with a 50% off coupon code.

In a final act of care for their almost 400,000 fans, the account recommended ten other brands to support ranging from bridal to affirmation tees for kids, vintage, head wraps and vegan skincare.

Rue107 was founded by Hatian designer Marianne Jean-Baptiste in 2011. The brand has been lauded in the fashion industry for its progressive, size-inclusivity and notable swimwear designs from sizes 2-24. The New York based women’s lifestyle brand began in Brooklyn. Jean-Baptiste is also a well-known actress, most recognized for roles in “Without A Trace” and “Secrets & Lies,” set out to create whimsical, fun, and statement-making clothing and swimwear for women who want to express themselves.

Hopefully, Rue 107, which has been featured in publications like NYT, Teen

Vogue, Bustle and right here on HELLOBEAUTIFUL, will return bigger and better than ever.

In the meantime, let’s continue to shop their inventory online and buy black.

*At the time this article was written, HELLOBEAUTIFUL reached out to Rue107 New York for comment.*

