If you been keeping up with Cardi B during quarantine, she hasn’t missed a beat between her flawless makeup, fabulous wigs and nails. However, if you tuned into the Money rapper’s Instastories, Monday night, you got to see her bare face and natural hair as she showed off her long textured tresses.
“So this is really how my hair is,” Cardi said in the social media clip. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like that. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture.”
Unlike her daughter Kulture, whose hair texture is curly, Cardi’s hair doesn’t coil. It’s a kinky straight texture.
“I do need a moisture and it’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow and all the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair,” she explained about her hair care routine. “You’re not gonna put soda in your hair because of course, soda’s not good for your body so it’s definitely not good for your hair.”
In other words, drink a lot of water…
Fans have been flocking to Cardi’s social media page expecting new music from the outspoke artist after she teased a snippet from a new song a few weeks ago.
Cardi isn’t the only celeb whose natural hair is thriving amid the now-loosening quarantine. See these natural hair celebs:
Cardi B Shows Off Her Long Textured Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com