New Jersey Police Officer Mocks The Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Video has surfaced of a police officer in Frankville, New Jersey that was caught mocking the death of George Floyd. The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man’s neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.
View this post on Instagram
This is my hometown!! Please share this video!! NO JUSTICE NO PEACE
The New Jersey Department of Corrections has come out with a statement regarding the active police officer.
