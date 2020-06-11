Lizzo: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have Your Ideal Body Type’

Our favorite body positivity spokesperson Lizzo trolled body shamers informing them she’s been working out for the last five years despite their negative criticism of her plus size and fabulous figure.

Must Read: You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat

At first, we thought it was the standard workout video that encouraged fans and followers to stay fit. But it wouldn’t be very Lizzo without an entertaining twist. The Truth Hurts singer quickly flipped the script and reminded folk that when it comes to her body, they should mind their damn business and focus on themselves.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” she began in the Tik Tok clip. “And it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type, I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business.”

And in case you thought it was a game, Lizzo continued to read her naysayers and list receipts on how she is thriving.

“I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she narrated as footage of her daily workout played in the background.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Lizzo ended her fun shade session with a “namaste.” Lizzo is clearly thriving because not only are her Tik Tok’s fun as hell, she makes bank from them. According to a list curated by GolfSupport.com, Lizzo is the 5th highest-paid and loved celebrity on the platform earning nearly $4000 per 15-60 second video ($3,920 to be exact).

More Stories On Lizzo:

Lizzo Absolutely Sizzles In Matching Face Mask & Thong Bikini

Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h

Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine

Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout Videos On TikTok

9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn't Come In One Size Fits All 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn't Come In One Size Fits All 1. When She Twerked Like This On The Gram' 1 of 9 2. When She Gave Us A Full Moon View 2 of 9 3. When She Told Us To Taste The Rainbow 3 of 9 4. When She Showed Us Her Cheeky Talent 4 of 9 5. When She Showed Us How To Properly Drink Champagne 5 of 9 6. When She Stripped On The 'Gram For Us 6 of 9 7. When She Gave Us Dolly Parton On The Red Carpet 7 of 9 8. When She Gave Us This Slow Motion Twerk 8 of 9 9. When She Showed off Her Pole Skills 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come In One Size Fits All 9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn't Come In One Size Fits All [caption id="attachment_3065065" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Gus Stewart / Getty[/caption] F what a hater got to say, Lizzo is bodacious, bad and sexy! The Grammy award nominated artist uses her platform to promote body positivity and show her fellow plus size ladies, you don't have to shy away from your femininity or sexuality because of your size, you can embrace it. Some things we learned from the "bad b*tch": confidence is sexy, big girls are popping and you can do what you want with your body if it makes you feel good. Keep scrolling for these sexy Lizzo moments that remind us sexiness doesn't come in one size fits all.

Lizzo: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have Your Ideal Body Type’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com