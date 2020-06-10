The murder of George Floyd hit the city of Houston, Texas especially hard because of the impact he had on the people and the community in his hometown over the years. One of the biggest voices for the community of Houston is rapper Slim Thug and he called into The Morning Hustle to share his thoughts on George Floyd.
He checked in before George Floyd‘s private funeral in Houston , which concludes the series of public memorials held for him across the country before being buried in his hometown. Slim Thug describes the atmosphere and feelings throughout the city over the past two weeks.
He also stresses the need to keep this momentum going because the fight against racism and the demand for real change has only just begun. Listen to the full podcast with Billy Sorrells. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and download our mobile app so you never miss a thing on The Morning Hustle!
Slim Thug Describes The Effects Of George Floyd’s Death On The City Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com