Fired Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Is Already Out Of Jail

One of the four former Minneapolis cops charged in connection with the police killing of George Floyd is a free man. For now, at least.
Thomas Lane, who was charged with felony aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, walked out of the Hennepin County jail on Wednesday after his bail of $750,000 was paid, ABC News reported.
Lane was arrested and booked last week after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the charges for the three officers who were assisting Derek Chauvin, the cop seen on video using his knee to apply deadly pressure to the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and unarmed face-down on the street. Chauvin was being held without bail but a bond was set for the other two officers still in jail.
Conditions of Lane’s bail include being monitored, not carrying a gun and no activities associated with law enforcement.
The rookie cop had been on the force for just four days when Chauvin killed Floyd. Lane’s lawyer says that his client is innocent because he tried to intervene, but Chauvin wouldn’t listen. Earl Gray, who is defending Lane, told NBC News that his client told Chauvin twice to “roll him over” in reference to Floyd. Lane was still in his probationary period as an officer and deferred to Chauvin, the 19-year veteran who was training the new cop.
Lane was bailed out just days after House Democrats introduced new legislation that would radically transform policing as we know it, including banning the chokehold and deadly neck-restraining technique that Chauvin used to kill Floyd. His freedom also comes one day after Floyd’s funeral and burial in Houston.
Gary said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges against Lane during the next scheduled hearing June 29.
Outside of some miracle for Chauvin, however, the charges against him are expected to stick.
Floyd’s preventable killing happened after Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao responded to a report of the nonviolent crime of forgery. Floyd was being cooperative with officers but Chauvin still decided to escalate matters by throwing him on the ground, handcuffing him and then pinning his head to the ground by putting his knee on his neck.
Initial footage of the police homicide only showed Chauvin and a distressed-looking Thao as bystanders warned they were killing Floyd. Days later it was revealed that Lane and Kueng were also on the scene, with Lane holding Floyd’s legs. Still, Lane is a free man as Floyd’s family mourns their relative’s life cut short.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
George Floyd’s Killer Reportedly Knew Him ‘Pretty Well’ As Co-Workers At Minneapolis Nightclub
George Floyd Fundraiser Breaks GoFundMe Record, Exceeds $13 Million
George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston
George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston
1. Mourners attend the funeral of George Floyd at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, TexasSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. People follow and watch as a horse-drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd makes its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemeterySource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Attendees put up a sign of support outside of the Fountain of Praise church during George Floyd's funeralSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Pallbearers carry the casket following the funeral of George FloydSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Pallbearers move the casket of George Floyd into a hearse as the Rev. Al Sharpton looks on following Floyd's funeralSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Family members stand up and react as the Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, attends the funeral service for George FloydSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, attends the funeral service for George FloydSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Family members grieve as they speak during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Singer Ne-Yo performs at the funeral serviceSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaksSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaksSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaksSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Joe Biden speaksSource:Getty 15 of 30
16.Source:Getty 16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.Source:Getty 20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.Source:Getty 22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.Source:Getty 24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.Source:Getty 26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.Source:Getty 28 of 30
29.29 of 30
30.Source:Getty 30 of 30
Fired Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Is Already Out Of Jail was originally published on newsone.com