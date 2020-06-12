Journalist & Writer Jas Waters Passes Away At 39

The entertainment world is joined together with hearts heavy after news that one of their own has passed away. The news of Jas Waters and her passing made its round on social media before it was officially confirmed on Wednesday (June 10).

Rain Management Group confirmed Waters’ passing via Twitter in a statement accompanied by an image of the celebrated writer.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come,” read the caption for the tweet.

Waters, a native of Illinois, amassed a supportive social media following by way of her easygoing charm, brilliant wit, and her standout fashion sense. Also known as Jas Fly, Waters shared in a brilliant interview with Shadow & Act how her upbringing shaped her life and love of the creative arts.

As news of her passing spread slowly across all available channels, there was a universal refrain of praise for Waters, with some stating that she’s mentored and avised others as they chased their writing and journalism dreams.

Among her many credits, Waters was a writer for NBC’s hit series This Is Us, adding her flair across 18 episodes. She also worked on Jim Carrey’s Kidding show on the Showtime network and was also a cast member of the VH1 reality series, Gossip Game.

Prior to her time in television and film writing, Waters also ran a column for VIBE magazine beginning back in 2012.

The This Is Us Twitter page shared a tribute to Waters, writing they were “devastated” by the news of Waters’ passing.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

Jas Waters was 39.

