André 3000 Turns His Jumpsuits Into T-Shirt Line Benefiting Black Lives

Even though the Rap world could really use some verses from André 3000 he is stepping up another way. He is making some of his most moving quotables into wearables.

As spotted on GQ the ATLien is bringing back some of his most memorable outfits during a much needed time. The rapper has taken the magic of his all black jumpsuits from into t-shirts. This collection captures all the iconic excerpts including “across cultures darker people suffer most. why?”, “ok, hand over the cure and stop playing.” and “which type of stereo are you?”.

3 Stacks announced the launch via his social media feeds. “Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel? For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives @mvmnt4blklives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people” he wrote.

The statements were all originally debuted throughout a series of live performances in by Outkast throughout the world in 2014. You can purchase the pieces here.

Photo: WENN.com

