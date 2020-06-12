CLOSE
feature story
HomeFeature Story

Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”

If Don Lemon was waiting on Dave Chappelle to speak on the death of George Floyd and the protests around the country, then here you go.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, a D.C. Native, is Honored by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If Don Lemon was waiting on Dave Chappelle to speak on the death of George Floyd and the protests around the country, then here you go.

Chappelle released a surprise new comedy special, aptly entitled “8:46.” The special was filmed on June 6 in a small town in Ohio. The video kicks off showing the social distancing measures taken to ensure the safety of the guests including temperature checks and seats were spread apart. Chappelle goes on to speak on the tragedy of Floyd, along with addressing items such as Lemon calling out celebrities on CNN.

“Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that number out of my head.”

Dave saves his hardest commentary for right-wing commentators, Candance Owens and Laura Ingraham. He describes Owens to be “the worst” and a word form Ingraham that we can’t use on this platform. Chappelle uses his platform to speak on the deaths of black men killed, including Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Mike Brown, Philando Castile, and more.

Chappelle said that 8:46 would be one of the first comedy specials to come out after the Covid-19 lockdown. While this may be considered a comedy, this 27-minute video may be the social commentary needed at this time.

Watch below.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting

RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

46 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

Continue reading George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death but that wasn't enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. https://twitter.com/PeterAlexander/status/1266510982093955073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266510982093955073&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcwashington.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fdc-george-floyd-protest%2F2316832%2F Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. RELATED: Black CNN Reporter & Camera Crew Arrested On Live TV Reporting Minneapolis Protests [Video] RELATED: Donald Trump Sends Threat To Minneapolis Protestors “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts”

Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”  was originally published on woldcnews.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close