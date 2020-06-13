A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pledges $100k Worth Of Electronics To His Former Elementary School

Celebrities every where are stepping up to the plate to giveback and pay it forward. Efforts are being put towards the less fortunate and recovery from COVID-19, as well as, towards efforts to support ending systemic racism and police brutality.

The coronavirus pandemic forced schools nationwide to close, forcing students to instantly become homeschooled. Families have suffered immensely to continue to provide for their families.

New York rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is stepping up to the plate to help his former elementary in The Bronx.

This week, he announced his release date for the new Deluxe Version of his album “Artist 2.0″ and as a part of the release, he shared that he will be donating $100K worth of laptops and tablets to P.S. 126.

“With everything going on in the world, I believe it’s important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can’t wait to see y’all soon but until then, stay safe and take care of each other,” A Boogie said.

A Boogie dropped the Artist 2.0 album back in February, and it peaked at the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart.

