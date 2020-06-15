According to The Shade Room, a young black man was found dead hanging from a tree in Palmdale California.

Robert Fuller from Palmdale California, was found with a rope around his neck. His body was found at 4am at a tree in Ponicitlan Square according to Los Angeles Sheriff Department.

The reasoning behind this disturbing death remains unknown. Many alleged he was lynched, others say it may have been suicide.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Twitter reacts to the disturbing news.

BLACK LIVES MATTER A young man was lynched in yesterday. His body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, CA. He was only 23 years old. His family is missing him. They want answers. They want JUSTICE. His name is Robert Fuller. SAY HIS NAME 💔😭#JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/UeHIsDS64L — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 12, 2020

#JusticeForRobertFuller A 23 year old black man was found hanging from a tree outside of city hall in California. THIS ISN’T SUICIDE. THIS IS A HATE CRIME. THIS IS MURDER. THIS IS AMERICA. I don’t feel safe in this country. pic.twitter.com/ovTLVOr7PZ — Amiya Williams (@_amiyawilliams) June 12, 2020

#JusticeforRobertFuller: Black Man Allegedly Found Hung From A Tree Near City Hall (L.A.) was originally published on rnbphilly.com