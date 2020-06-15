Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion Doug Williams In The Works

The extraordinary life of Redskins legend Doug Williams will soon be on display on the Big Screen.

According to Deadline, Willams will be the subject of a biopic produced by famed movie maker Will Packer. In a statement released jointly from Williams and Will Packer Productions, Packer said “As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill-equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy “Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come.”

Williams: “There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story. Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions.”

One of the greatest HBCU athletes of all time, Doug Williams’ career started as a Freshman at Grambling State” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Grambling State University under legendary head coach Eddie Robinson. Williams was a four-year starter for GSU, leading the Tigers to a 36-7 record, three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles and was awarded the Black College Player of the Year twice.

1977 Williams finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting after a history-making season. Williams led the NCAA in passing yards and touchdowns. While this was the end of an amazing college career, this was just the beginning for Williams.

On the advice of their offensive coordinator, Joe Gibbs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Williams with the 17th pick in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft. Williams became the first Black Quarterback taken in the first round. As the starter in 1979, Williams led the Bucs, who had won only 2 games in their first two seasons, to a 10-6 record and becoming the first Black quarterback to start in the league championship game, the NFC title game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

However, after a pay dispute, Williams headed to the newly formed USFL.

After the USFL folded in 1986, Williams returned to the NFL and signed with the Washington Redskins. The next year, after an injury to starter Jay Schroder, Williams took over the job defeating Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on the road to Super Bowl 22 against highly touted Quarterback John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos, making a repeat appearance in the title game was favored to win the Super Bowl mainly because of Elway. In fact, the game started out well for the Broncos and an injury forced Williams out of the game in the first quarter. Down 10-0 at the beginning of the 2nd quarter, Williams and the Redskins put on a show for the ages. Williams completed 9 of 11 passes for 228 yards and the Skins scored 35 points, leading the way to a 42-10 win At Super Bowl XXII in San Diego. Williams finished the game throwing 18/29 for 340 yards passing and four touchdowns, named MVP and becoming the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Williams currently serves as the Senior vice president of player development for the Washington Redskins.

