Megan Thee Stallion’s Rainbow Wig Was The Perfect LA Black Pride Accessory

Megan Thee Stallion left home for a good cause on Sunday: a protest in Los Angeles for Black LGBTQ lives. The event took place in West Hollywood, where thousands took to the streets on the day the cancelled-LA Pride parade was supposed to take place.

“Happy Pride Hotties,” she “Savage” rapper wrote on Instagram, showing off her signature twerking skills and the perfect Pride Month accessory—a fierce rainbow-colored lace front wig. In addition, she rocked a matching old-school teal Champion sports bra and matching leggings.

Get it sis!

According to Billboard, “the rapper posted a series of pics from the event, including one showing off her multi-colored hair and snaps with Miss Shalae—a trans woman who got a shout-out in Beyoncé’s Homecoming film —celebrity stylist EJ King, and her hairstylist Kellon Deryck.”

(Scroll through her pics below:)

In a separate post on Deryck’s IG page, he spilled some tea about the wig he created for the stunning 25-year-old: “[Megan] let me have fun with the color today #lablackpride This was my first time doing this combination.”

He did amazing for his first time!

Deryck also broke down what colors he used to achieve this masterpiece on his Guy Tang bundles: “Purple Raven, Mint of Steel, Cosmic Coral +Phoenix Fire and Sheer Power+lightning bolt,” he shared.

The event, which took place from Hollywood to West Hollywood, had thousands attending to march for Black trans lives, which was incredibly important and timely given that two Black trans women—Riah Milton and Dominique Fells— were murdered last week, the same week that President Trump revoked discrimination protections for the trans community, Time noted.

#California – Several thousand people turned out today for an anti-racism solidarity march from Hollywood to West Hollywood, a city that was originally set to host the LA Pride Parade on this day before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/u48EsH7Ia0 — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) June 14, 2020

The Hot Girl herself has continued to show that she is a true and genuine ally. With rap lyrics boasting her bisexual attraction to women and men, she is also a judge on HBO Max’s new ballroom competition series, Legendary, and she’s been using her social media platform to raise awareness around trans issues.

Last week, she shared a picture of Iyanna Dior, a Black trans woman beaten in Minneapolis, encouraging her 11.7 million followers to cash app the young woman who was a victim of a hate crime.

“The video of lyanna Dior really broke my heart! Please help her out any way you can if you know her real cash app put it in the comments #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter.”

We stan an LGBTQ ally queen! We see you Meg!

RELATED NEWS:

Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest Hot Girl!

Morphe Creates Virtual Safe Spaces For LGBTQ Kids With ‘Free To Be’ Collection

The Ultimate Gift Guide To Celebrate Pride Month

Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In Your Rolodex 10 photos Launch gallery Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In Your Rolodex 1. LINNTVPRODUCTIONS 1 of 10 2. TRUE TEA 2 of 10 3. MARSHAY NICOLE 3 of 10 4. AUDACIOUS CULTURE 4 of 10 5. BLACK TRANS TV 5 of 10 6. WE LIT 6 of 10 7. EXPERIENCE COVET 7 of 10 8. SEALED CLUTCH FITNESS 8 of 10 9. PURE BELLA SPA 9 of 10 10. CHARLIE L'STRANGE 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In Your Rolodex Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In Your Rolodex [caption id="attachment_3152741" align="alignnone" width="697"] Source: Mixmike / Getty[/caption] What's my superpower? I am a black lesbian. It takes a certain amount of strength to be black and to identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community in today's world. Although there is a wealth of talent within the community, we are often underestimated and undervalued. We carry a stigma that encourages an idea of confusion, and poor lifestyle choices. There has never been more clarity around the success of LGBTQ+ business owners. The truth is, we are lit! We are dancers, makeup artists, clothing designers, photographers, videographers, spiritual healers, personal chefs, journalists, among other things. More and more the representation in our community is broadening, giving us the visibility needed to educate others. On a larger platform, we have shows like Pose that give us a deeper insight to the trans experience. We can thank Lena Waithe for creating an opportunity for masculine-presenting lesbians to be seen on screen. Janelle Monae and Amandla Stenberg both used their platforms to come out as non-binary people. Representation matters. Not only in mainstream media, but within our smaller communities as well. It's important to know who your LGBTQ+ business owners are so that we can keep the dollars circulating. Because we are a school of people with diverse talents and knowledge, I've compiled a list of important services provided by black LGBTQ+ people.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Rainbow Wig Was The Perfect LA Black Pride Accessory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com