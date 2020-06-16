CLOSE
White Anti Protestors Protect Christopher Columbus Statue With Guns In South Philly [Video]

A group of caucasian men gathered this weekend in South Philadelphia to protect the Christopher Colombus statue. Due to the protests, many well-known statues around the world that represent hate and inequality have been getting torn down.

A group of anti protestors did not want to take the risk so they gathered around the statue with baseball bats and guns to protect it.

It is seen in this video of a man holding a gun in front of the statue in South Philly. Allegedly the white male was harassing protestors that were walking by.

More news to come as the story develops.

