As the world continues to turn so does everyone’s personal lives. One of Hip-Hop’s fiercest competitors is now a dad.

As reported by High Snobiety Pusha T and Virginia Williams are now proud parents of a baby boy. On Monday, June 15 the Virginia lyricist took to social media to announce his offspring. Featuring a picture from what is assumed to be taken at the hospital, he shared a picture and his name. “NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020” he wrote.

His wife also shared another touching visual of King Push holding the child simply saying “MY GUYS!”.

The couple originally announced their pregnancy back in December via a holiday card posted on Virginia’s Instagram account. Brick Flair also rapped about his forthcoming daddy duties on a freestyle over Kanye West’s Jesus Is King song “Follow God”. “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song”.

Previously in March he revealed he is working on three separate projects, including one with Tyler The Creator and one with Madlib. He has yet to confirm whether his new bundle of joy will delay that work stream but when you consider his meticulous approach to crafting projects it is safe to say fans will have to play the waiting game.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

My God: Pusha T And Virginia Williams Welcome Their First Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: