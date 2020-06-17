Tell SIRI When You’re Getting Pulled Over

A new mode is available on your iPhone and has been there since 2018, but now its just started to pick up traction.

“Hey Siri Im getting pulled over”.

Thats the iPhone shortcut that will halt any music that you have playing, turn down the brightness of your phone, and also goes into the Do Not Disturb mode, to block any incoming calls, open up your front camera and starts to record video.

This mode can also send a message to a predesignated contact to let them know whats going on.

Against this has been out since 2018 but with widespread protests and anger over police brutality it is gaining more attention.

Courtesy of CNN