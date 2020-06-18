White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter A “Monkey”

6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler. The white male intervened to make some racial comments to the African American reporter.

Christie uploaded the video to her own social platforms to show the racist male comparing the woman to a monkey.

Christie later went on her Instagram to confirm that monkey is considered a racial slur for anyone that has been living under a rock.

More news to come as the story develops.

