Who’s Cappin?! Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait [VIDEO]

It seems like everyday there are 2-3 new “Karens” that pop up on our timelines. As social media continues to spotlight neighborhood “Karens” who continue to call the police or center their feelings over the lives of Black people.
The latest episode comes from a Georgia law enforcement officer who breaks down in tears over the delay of her McDonald’s order. “It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up, it doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone, right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made,” she said in the clip.
Once the clip of Officer “Karen” was posted, she immediately received backlash for crying over a drive-through wait, which most people have experienced in their lifetime. This was an easy nominee for Thursdays edition of Who’s Cappin, and Lore’l had to call her out Officer “Karen’.
