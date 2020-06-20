OHIO: Petition Wants Columbus to Change Its Name to…Flavortown?

There is a petition that is circulating and going viral that is not only calling for Columbus, Ohio to change its name, but to have its new identity reflect that of one of its most famous natives.

Tyler Woodbridge created one on Change.org to have the city rename itself to “Flavortown,” which is a popular phrase from restaurateur and Food Network personality Guy Fieri.

As of right now, there are nearly 13,000 signatures signed.

The person behind the petition felt that Columbus is a great city, though it “should not be named after Christopher Columbus.”

“Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy,” he wrote in the bio.

He thinks that Flavortown would be a much better option:

He said it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and also pays tribute to celebrity chef Guy Fieri who was born in Columbus.

Woodbridge also thinks that Fieri is “a good dude.”

After the petition started to gain traction, Woodbridge took to Twitter to give his appreciation to those who support his mission:

Absolutely incredible. The petition quadrupled in size today. Thanks for the good vibes, everyone. I'm happy. Logging off all social media for the night to relax. 😊 pic.twitter.com/S6XGHNrfGF — 🔥 Flavortown Ambassador to TN 🔥 (@woodbridgetyler) June 20, 2020

The Christopher Columbus name and legend in the Central Ohio city has become a lot more polarizing in recent weeks.

A target during demonstrations in the Black Lives Matter movement, the name has become a target of elimination due to his history.

His statue has also been removed from Columbus State College after it had been vandalized.

Click here to read more.

