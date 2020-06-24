In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn’t taking any chances following a spike in cases across the country.

The company that Jobs built announced it has closed 11 stores across four states following an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. Back in March, Apple made a move to close all of its retail stores outside of China but decided to reopened stores on May 11 following the strict guidelines, of course.

The recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have caused enough concern that the tech giant decided to close stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. Speaking with Bloomberg, a spokesman from Apple spoke on the closings and stated:

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas… we take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

While the local governments in Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, California, Texas, and Arizona are still trying to figure out new measures to help slow down the spike and bend the curve, Apple decided to take matters in its own hands. All employees are still being paid, Apple has not revealed when we can expect them to be reopened.

Below is a list of the stores that are once again closed.

Waterside Shops, Florida

Coconut Point, Florida

Southpark, North Carolina

Northlake Mall, North Carolina

Haywood Mall, South Carolina

Chandler Fashion Center, Arizona

Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arizona

Arrowhead, Arizona

SanTan Village, Arizona

Scottsdale Quarter, Arizona

La Encantada, Arizona

—

Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following Spike In COVID-19 Cases was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: