Eminen Takes Shot At Joe Budden, Revolt TV On New Version Of “Bang” [Listen]

Just when you thought it was safe for rappers during Father’s Day weekend it wasn’t. One of the game’s lyrical talents got some steam off his chest; again.

As spotted on HipHopDX a new version of “Bang” has been released. The Conway The Machine track was originally released in July 2019. It would be a big moment in his career as the effort would mark his first time formally collaborating with Eminem. On the original Slim took some humorous jabs at Ja Rule, Iggy Azalea to Canibus. The new alternate version finds the “Lose Yourself” rapper in a similar position of attack but with some new targets.

He takes shots at Diddy’s television network Revolt TV. “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f*** REVOLT / y’all are like a fucked up remote / now I get it why our button’s broke / cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though / especially when it comes to punch this throne” he rapped. He also took some very pointed shots at his former artist Joe Budden. “Wasted tissue, tell this journalist stick to the stuff he know, like always running, from Migos.”

While Marshall does not pinpoint the origins of his beef it is a safe assumption it is tied to Budden’s long history of criticizing him. Additionally his State of the Culture show airs on Revolt TV. You can listen to the track in question below.

