Delta Air Lines is reportedly the first airline to continue its flights between the US and China after many of their employees test positive for COVID-19. The travel ban across countries started in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NY Post shares that flights will start twice a week in June and once a week in July from Seattle and Detroit.

The US Transportation Department has started to release flight restrictions allowing four weekly flights between the countries.

This comes after The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that 500 of Delta Air Lines employees tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 500 reported cases, 10 of those people have died.

According to the company’s chief executive officer Ed Bastian, the majority of the others have recovered from the virus.

United Airlines is also looking to relaunch flights to China soon.

Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China After 500 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com