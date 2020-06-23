FDA: Stop Using These Toxic Hand Sanitizers Immediately!

Check your hand sanitizers!! The FDA is sending out a warning advising the public not to use certain hand sanitizers because they may be toxic when absorbed through the skin or digested.

The FDA recommends not using these 9 hand sanitizers:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

According to Newsweek, they’re all made by a Mexican company called Eskbiochem and contain an extremely toxic substance called methanol that could KILL you. It can absorb through your skin and cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, seizures, nerve damage, permanent blindness, and death.

Check out the video below:

If you’ve been using any of these brands, STOP immediately and see a doctor. For more details, click here.

