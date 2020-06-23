Bevel Teams Up With Headspace To Offer Free Mental Health Services For Black Folks

It should come as no surprise that during this deadly coronavirus pandemic (that is still lurking); the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others; along with the public reckoning of white people and corporations for their past and current racist behavior, the state of mental health in Black America is a little shaky.

As to be expected, given that for many of us, everything happening in the world is a lot to process.

But Bevel, the popular Black-created grooming brand, wants to do something about it. They have teamed up with the mental health app, Headspace, to offer African-Americans a 30-day free trial of therapy.

Vice President of Bevel’s parent company, Walker & Company, Tia Cummings recently told Essence that they recognize the stress that Black folks are experiencing and wanted to help.

“We recognize that during these turbulent times, Black women and men are under an enormous amount of stress due to COVID-19 and the decades-long fight against systemic racism, police brutality, and inequality,” she said, later calling out the access to services many Black people face.

“And we also know that Black women and men don’t always take the time to focus on their own mental health. That’s why we’re providing free, 30-day memberships to Headspace Plus; so our community can more easily access helpful tools and tips for managing stress and anxiety in a healthy way.”

This week, they announced the collab on their Instagram page.

“There is much work left to do. As we continue to stand side-by-side with our brothers and sisters in the fight against systemic racism and injustices toward Black people across America, taking care of ourselves mentally is more important than ever before. Now and always, Bevel stays committed to the mental wellness of our community.⁠”⠀

I absolutely love this initiative! Clearly, even without what is going on right now, our experience with mental health issues is real and persistent.

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population. In addition, due to the multitudes of oppression and trauma we encounter on a daily basis—racism; police, community and sexual violence; sexism; poverty; higher rates of PTSD and homelessness; and homophobia—Black folks have higher levels of psychological distress. We are also more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than our white counterparts.

Now add on the lack of health insurance, along with the fact that we are less likely to receive the care that we so desperately need. So, if there was ever a time to get help, that time is now. And remember: there is no shame in talking it out.

You have until June 29 to redeem your 30-day free membership at getbevel.com/headspace.

Bevel Teams Up With Headspace To Offer Free Mental Health Services For Black Folks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com