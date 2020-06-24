Ohio Stylist Iconic Stylezz Attacks And Jumps Female Client Over Payment Dispute

Disturbing footage of a female customer being jumped dragged and the extensions cut out her hair at the Ohio salon Iconic Studios, is sparking outrage as it circulates social media. The video, which was first posted on popular page Spiritual World has garnered the attention of celebrities like KeKe Palmer, Premadonna, Tanisha Thomas and more.

According to celebrity nail artist Tiffany’s (@nuthin_butnails) Instagram page, who recounted the story based on a private conversation with the alleged victim, the customer who was attacked refused to pay the full rate of her sew-in style because she dissatisfied with the stylist’s service on top of waiting 11 hours to get her hair done.

When the alleged stylist (@StyledByeDej) received the incomplete payment, she threatened to assault the customer if she didn’t receive her full rate, of $150, within 10 minutes. Cell phone footage shows the moments leading up to the incident and the customer trying to reason with the stylist before being attacked.

Three women pound on the customer before famed stylist Iconic Stylezz, whose Instagram page is now private, jumped in the melee to drag the woman around the floor by her hair.

According to a woman claiming to be the victim’s younger sister, who goes by @JusticeLove__ on Instagram, it took police a hour to arrive to the scene. Justice claims she was on the phone with her sister, who she says wants to remain anonymous, for most of the day. “It took 9am-8pm to get a frontal sew in. She gave her half her price n they wasn’t going for it,” she wrote in the comments section on Instagram. “My sis is good and they got what’s coming every last one of them,” she added.

When asked to tag her sister, she wrote, “No. She doesn’t want anyone msging her or contacting her.”

Since going viral, beauty businesses have begun to rally around the victim offering their services for free in the comments section while others call for the salon to be shut down.

I couldn’t even finish watching that video. Beyond Sickening. Shut #IconicStylezz TF Down. — R • B (@BasQueat2) June 23, 2020

I usually don’t watch trash but I can’t help but think of the young lady who was assaulted #iconicstylezz yesterday. Please help this lady get justice.I want 2 👀 every stylist/person who jumped n prosecuted. @OhioCosmoBoard revoke every license indefinitely! #WeHaveToDoBetter — Sha'Ran Marshall (@dnc4ever) June 23, 2020

From a HUMAN standpoint… he's lost all credibility. I hope he loses his shop and GO to JAIL. He's a predator. #iconicstylezz pic.twitter.com/GTtLtmjZyp — LoveTheGreat007 (@LGreat007) June 23, 2020

Nail artist Tiffany posted Cash App information for the victim, which can be found here.

The horrific incident demonstrates the disrespect Black women constantly face despite us being on the front lines of every movement. In the words of Malcolm X, “The most neglected person in America is the black woman.” Protect Black women.

*HelloBeautiful reached out for comment from both parties but did not received a response at the time of publication*

Ohio Stylist Iconic Stylezz Attacks And Jumps Female Client Over Payment Dispute was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

