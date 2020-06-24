Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Holds Press Conference on Police Reform and Racial Equality

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a news conference as a call to action for everyone in the community for improvements in police reform and racial equality in the city.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In his statement, Mayor Ginter took a stance saying he does not support the defunding police but does support change and reform. He went over many ways he is going about making changes in the community including:

The creation of a hotline for community complaints, an independent law firm to review, and a separate law agency outside of Columbus to also assist.

The creation of a civilian review board

Implementing police bodycam improvements

Mayor Ginther has also called on several groups of people to help with change:

Called for officers to intervene if they see an officer being unethical.

Calling on the Fraternal Order of Police to be part of the solution. Mayor Ginter was quoted saying “you’re either with us or against the community”

Calling for people of Columbus to help change by voting

Calling for the media to continue to report the stories but from all angles.

During his address, the mayor said that he himself has made mistakes during these times. One example he gave was that he should have acted earlier when the protest started. Mayor Ginther went on to say that he felt officers were treating peaceful and violent protestors the same way. He had a conversation with the chief of police to address this issue, “I should have acted sooner” but believes this issue improved after the talk.

When asked about the use of pepper spray this past weekend in relation to his ban, Mayor Ginther stated that the use of pepper spray is allowed when someone is being violent. But in a targeted manner at the subject that is breaking the law.

Watch his full address to the community below:

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus 40 photos Launch gallery See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus 1. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 1 of 40 2. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 2 of 40 3. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 3 of 40 4. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 4 of 40 5. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 5 of 40 6. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 6 of 40 7. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 7 of 40 8. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 8 of 40 9. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 9 of 40 10. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 10 of 40 11. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 11 of 40 12. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 12 of 40 13. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 13 of 40 14. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 14 of 40 15. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 15 of 40 16. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 16 of 40 17. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 17 of 40 18. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 18 of 40 19. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd Source:Nia Noelle 19 of 40 20. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 20 of 40 21. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 21 of 40 22. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 22 of 40 23. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 23 of 40 24. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 24 of 40 25. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 25 of 40 26. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 26 of 40 27. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 27 of 40 28. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 28 of 40 29. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 29 of 40 30. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 30 of 40 31. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 31 of 40 32. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 32 of 40 33. ColuColumbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Mattermbus Protest Art for George Floyd Source:Nia Noelle 33 of 40 34. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 34 of 40 35. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 35 of 40 36. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 36 of 40 37. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 37 of 40 38. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter Source:Nia Noelle 38 of 40 39. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sole Classics (@soleclassics) on May 30, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT 39 of 40 40. Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Crew SC (@columbuscrewsc) on Jun 9, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus. But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art. Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area. Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’

The Latest:

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Holds Press Conference on Police Reform and Racial Equality was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com