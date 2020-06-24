Blessed Be The Squad Hulu is playing with our emotions after the release of the upcoming season of The Handmaids Tale! Season 3 left us with a massive cliffhanger in 2019 but unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2021 to find out what happens to June and the other handmaids.
But this crazy trailer is giving us a peek into the madness of Gilead (where June and the other handmaids live).
So what can we gather from this trailer? June is hurt but still ready to fight. Bleassed be the squad is the new saying between the handmaids. And Aunt Lydia is still around (damn).
Back in March the show’s star Elizbeth Moss did give us insight that production of the show was delayed due to the pandemic so while we understand we definitely don’t like it. But for those that have never watched the show or need to catch up now is the perfect time to do so!
Season 4 of The Handmaids Tale is Delayed But We Got The Crazy Trailer! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com