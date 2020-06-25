CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CLE Police Search For 12 Year Old Boy Missing Since Saturday!

Close-up of a the logo on a police vehicle

Cleveland! One of our young men is missing.

12 year old Deonte “DJ” Bennett was last seen on Saturday night [June 20th]. He had gotten into an argument with his grandmother and left their home on E. 139th street around 9:45pm according to police.

Deonte was last seen wearing a black shirt with red white and blue stripes on the arms. . .grey basketball shorts and was carrying a turquoise backpack. Bennett is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are saying he could possibly be in the Miles Park School area or near his aunt’s house in the 12300 block of Ferris Avenue. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deonte “DJ” Bennett should contact CLE police.

Read more on this [HERE].

Catch the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm. Follow @rodigga @z1079

The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Pretty Girl: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

10 photos Launch gallery

Pretty Girl: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

Continue reading Pretty Girl: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

Pretty Girl: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue, Twitter Reacts Accordingly

[caption id="attachment_883788" align="alignnone" width="400"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] We won't waste your time with this post. Saweetie is the cover girl for Maxim's July/August issue and you should stop everything you're doing to look at the images. Saweetie is still preparing for the release of her full-length debut, Pretty B*tch Music, and is currently working the "Tap In" single to great effect. In the chat with Maxim, the California influencer turned Hip-Hop star talks about being taken seriously as an artist, redefining beauty standards via her massive social media presence, and other important matters of the day. Already, Saweetie has proven that she can get fans to excuse the pun here, tap in to what she's doing and her millions of followers remain devoted. And this cover shoot is a moment of history for the men's magazine as Saweetie is the first rapper to grace its covers. Enough about that, check out the full interview here, and keep scrolling down for images and reactions from Twitter. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBvP5Arhj7M/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CBvyUnJBXMp/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CByaNgQhTa3/ https://twitter.com/IcyxSaweetie/status/1275526746012413952 -- Photo: Getty

 

CLE Police Search For 12 Year Old Boy Missing Since Saturday!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close